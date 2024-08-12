Women earned the majority of gold medals for Team USA in Paris — here's a list of every American woman who won gold

2024 Summer Olympics - Day 10 Gymnastics: 2024 Summer Olympics: A close up of Team USA Simone Biles posing victorious with her three gold and one silver medal following the Women's floor exercise final at Bercy Arena. Paris, France 8/5/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164573 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

The 2024 Paris Olympics reached a landmark as the first Olympics with total gender parity, where 50% of the athletes present were women. But it was also a big Olympics for the women of Team USA, who took home the majority of medals for Team USA.

The United States ended with by far the most medals in the Olympics, with 126 total medals. Team USA also tied for 40 gold medals with China. Team USA had a total of 592 athletes, and 257 of them took home medals — an impressive feat.

The athletes of Team USA represented the stars and stripes with pride. 🇺🇸



Check out the #ParisOlympics by the numbers presented by @Google: https://t.co/IajAPvSnhb pic.twitter.com/lgr1iisd27 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2024

Notably, most of those medals were won in women's events. In the end, more than half of all medals earned for the U.S. were in women's events: 69 of the 126 medals won by the United States were won by women. Team USA also earned six medals in mixed events.

(This total does not include the stripped bronze medal for Jordan Chiles on floor, which USA Gymnastics is fighting to get back.)

13 Team USA athletes won multiple gold medals; 10 of those — including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Gabby Thomas and other big names in Team USA — were women.

Women won the first medal of the competition, with Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon earning silver in women's 3 meter synchronized diving to kick things off, and the last, with USA women's basketball fighting to take gold against France.

With such a dominant performance from the women of Team USA, it's worth taking the time to honor them. Here is a list of every woman who won gold for the United States in Paris.

Swimming

Torri Huske: 100m butterfly, 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley

Katie Ledecky: 1500m freestyle, 800m freestyle

Kate Douglass: 200m breaststroke, 4x100m medley

Reagan Smith: 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley

Lilly King: 4x100m medley

Gretchen Walsh: 4x100m medley, 4x100m mixed medley

Abby Weitzeil: 4x100m mixed medley

Katharine Berkoff: 4x100m mixed medley

Alex Shackell: 4x100m medley

Emma Weber: 4x100m medley

Fencing

Lee Kiefer: individual foil, team foil

Jacqueline Dubrovich: team foil

Lauren Scruggs: team foil

Maia Mei Weintraub: team foil

Gymnastics

Simone Biles: team competition, all-around, vault

Sunisa Lee: team competition

Jordan Chiles: team competition

Jade Carey: gymnastics team competition

Hezly Rivera: team competition

Cycling

Kristen Faulkner: road race, team pursuit (track)

Chloe Dygert: team pursuit (track)

Jennifer Valente: team pursuit (track)

Lily Williams: team pursuit (track)

Jennifer Valente: omnium

Track & Field/Athletics

Valarie Allman: discus throw

Tara Davis-Woodhall: long jump

Gabby Thomas: 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Melissa Jefferson: 4x100m relay

Sha'Carri Richardson: 4x100m relay

Twanisha Terry: 4x100m relay

Masai Russell: 100m hurdles

Shamier Little: 4x400m relay

Alexis Holmes: 4x400m relay

Kaylyn Brown: 4x400m relay

Aaliyah Butler: 4x400m relay

Quanera Hayes: 4x400m relay

Football

United States Women's National Team: Korbin Albert, Croix Bethune, Samantha Coffey, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan, Casey Krueger, Rose Lavelle, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher, Jenna Nighswonger, Trinity Rodman, Emily Sams, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Emily Sonnett, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Basketball

USA basketball: Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young

Surfing

Caroline Marks

Wrestling

Amit Elor: freestyle wrestling (68 kg)

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt: freestyle wrestling (50 kg)

Weightlifting

Olivia Reeves: weightlifting (71 kg)