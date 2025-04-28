Who's been cast so far in HBO's 'Harry Potter' TV reboot?

HBO has announced some of the first castings for the reboot of the Harry Potter TV series, which is set to premiere in 2027. The show will be based on the original story, but with major plot changes, and each season will focus on one of the seven books in the internationally popular literary series.

In December, Variety reported that Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette said the show is expected to be a 10-year project. That same month, Max announced on Instagram that production on the show would begin this summer at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, where the original film franchise was filmed from 2000 to 2010.

Here’s what we know so far about the cast.

Who has been cast in the reboot?

In an April 14 press release, Warner Bros. confirmed the names of several actors who had been cast in major roles on the show:

Actor John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts. The character has previously been played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris in the Harry Potter franchise and Jude Law and Toby Regbo in the Fantastic Beasts series.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," Lithgow told ScreenRant in February. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

British actor Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape, the potions professor at Hogwarts. Alan Rickman played Snape in all eight Harry Potter films. Essiedu earned several nominations for his role in the BBC's I May Destroy You and co-starred with Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House and the deputy headmistress under Dumbledore. Actress Maggie Smith played McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, while Fiona Glascott played her in Fantastic Beasts. The English actress has won multiple theater, film and TV awards and nominations, and will also star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning with Tom Cruise.

Nick Frost is cast as Rubeus Hagrid, a half-giant who works as the groundskeeper at Hogwarts. Robbie Coltrane originated the character in the Harry Potter movies. The comedian is most well-known for his involvement in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and World's End.

Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch, the caretaker at Hogwarts. He was portrayed by David Bradley in every Harry Potter film. While Filch did not appear in the last two Harry Potter movies, the character does appear in every single book. The British actor was one of the main stars of the BBC sketch comedy show, The Fast Show, which ran from 1994 to 2014.

British stage actor Luke Thallon has been cast as Quirinus Quirrell, the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor for the first book and movie, which means Thallon will only be in the first season of the show. Ian Hart played Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Thallon has played the lead for multiple major stage productions in London.

Who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione?

As of now, the next generation’s “golden trio” — Harry, Ron and Hermione — have not yet been cast.

The official Harry Potter Instagram account posted an open casting call in September for the series, specifying that the actors should be "children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the UK or Ireland." As of reporting, the casting call's website says that submissions are now closed "due to the high volume."

Will original cast members be involved?

For now, no original cast members or producers from the movie series have been announced to be part of the upcoming show.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry, told ComicBook in June 2023 that he supported the new show but was not interested in being involved.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way," he said. "But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Other actors involved in the film series — Rickman, Coltrane, Gambon and Smith — have since died.

Is J.K. Rowling involved in the TV show?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that he and HBO and Max executives Casey Bloys and Channing Dungey have met with author J.K. Rowling about the reboot.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said during a Warner Bros. company call in December. “Both sides are thrilled to be re-igniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

In a Warner Bros. press release in 2023, Rowling said, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation, which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

Bloys told IndieWire in November 2024 that Rowling has "been fairly involved in the process of selecting the writer and director" of the TV show and will "have opinions on casting."