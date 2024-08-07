White Sox beat A's to snap losing streak at 21 games, 1 shy of sole possession of American League record

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with Gavin Sheets, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

The Chicago White Sox are historically bad.

But they stopped short of further infamy Tuesday thanks to a 5-1 win over the Oakland A's. The win snapped a 21-game losing streak that tied the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest in American League history.

The loss ensures that the White Sox won't claim the record for their own. It also ensures that they won't match or surpass the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who hold the modern-day MLB record with a 23-game losing streak. They won't match them with his losing streak, at least. They have 46 games remaining this season to start a new one.

But for now, this chapter of White Sox misery is complete. The win is the first for the White Sox since a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on July 10. It's their first in 18 games since the All-Star break.

Chicago got on the board first Tuesday night with a two-run Andrew Benintendi home run in the fourth inning. That was all it would need.

Sox strike first! pic.twitter.com/O1ZrISmxCs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 7, 2024

They added three more insurance runs as Chicago pitching limited the A's to a single run for the rest of the game.

This is a developing story that will be updated.