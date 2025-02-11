Which pandemic-era purchases do you still love — or regret — the most?

Next month will mark the 5th anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And we all remember the early days of the lockdown, and the things we were doing — and buying — while we were stuck at home.

Maybe it was a Peloton bike. Or perhaps a bread maker. Or maybe expensive wool yarn for that online knitting class you enrolled in.

And it’s possible you still use them all, becoming a world-class knitter, baker or cyclist in the process. It’s also possible that they’ve been relegated to your closet or attic or, in the case of the Peloton, repurposed as a clothes-drying rack.

Whatever the case, we want to hear from you! What are some of your pandemic-era purchases? Do you still have them and use them? What was your best lockdown purchase? And what pandemic purchase do you regret the most?