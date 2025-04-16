Where you might be able to see the northern lights this week as a strong solar storm hits Earth

ALASKA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 27: Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky in Fairbanks, Alaska United States on March 27, 2025. The Alaskan skies witnessed a mesmerizing display of northern lights. Due to a moderate geomagnetic storm, the aurora was more intense and brighter. Scientists attribute this increase in northern lights to the "solar maximum" period, when the Sun's magnetic activity reaches its highest level. This is expected to continue in the coming months and offer more visual feasts. (Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A strong solar storm headed toward Earth could make the northern lights visible across the northern United States this week, space weather forecasters say.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch following recent explosions on the sun, which triggered multiple "coronal mass ejections" that left the sun on Sunday and were expected to reach the Earth beginning Wednesday.

A coronal mass ejection, or CME, is an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields, according to NOAA. When they arrive at Earth, it can result in a geomagnetic storm, producing colorful auroras, also known as northern lights.

How strong is this solar storm?

Their strength depends on how Earth’s magnetic field interacts with the solar bursts. The watch issued for Wednesday was a 3 out of 5 on the geomagnetic storm severity scale.

G3 Watch! A shock associated with a CME or both CMEs combined arrived! The strength and orientation of the magnetic energy of the CME will dictate how far the aurora might develop tonight - so keep informed by visiting https://t.co/TV7Yw6LXRw for the latest information & updates! pic.twitter.com/UyynP7pl12 — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) April 15, 2025

G3 storm conditions may cause minor disruptions to satellite, radio and GPS communications, NOAA said.

But more importantly for skygazers, they may make auroras visible as far south as northern Iowa and Oregon.

Where will the northern lights be visible?

According to NOAA's Aurora Viewline Forecast , northern lights may be visible in more than a dozen states on Wednesday, including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

They may also be visible in parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa and New York.

Exactly when they'll be visible is also dependent on the level of geomagnetic activity, but the best time for viewing them is usually within an hour of midnight, NOAA says.

And if you aren’t able to see the northern lights this week, you’ll have plenty more opportunities this year.

That’s because the sun is at the peak of an 11-year magnetic activity cycle, or its "solar maximum" period, making auroras more common and widespread.