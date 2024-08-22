What to watch: Week 0 college football viewer's guide

Florida State Spring Football Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase Game TALLAHASSEE, FL - APRIL 20: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #4 of the Florida State Seminoles on a pass play during Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase Game inside of Doak Campbell Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The 2024 college football season is here. Sort of.

The season officially doesn’t begin until Thursday, Aug. 29, but we don’t have to wait until then to get our first actual games of the season. Saturday’s slate includes four games involving six FBS teams. Here’s a look at what’s on tap for the unofficial first weekend of the season.

(All times Eastern.)

Noon, ESPN: No. 10 Florida State (-10.5) vs. Georgia Tech

We get an ACC matchup to kick things off as the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets face off in Ireland. It’s the second straight season for Dublin to host the first game of the year, and that trend continues next season when Kansas State and Iowa State head across the Atlantic.

This game is our first chance to see DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State. The former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback is playing his final season of college football in Tallahassee as the Seminoles look to make the College Football Playoff this season after they were snubbed a year ago. Georgia Tech is a good test for Uiagalelei and Florida State’s remade offense. In addition to QB Jordan Travis, the Seminoles need to replace RB Trey Benson and WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

Georgia Tech isn’t going to sneak up on anyone this season after improving from 3-9 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022 and 7-6 a season ago under coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets bring back QB Haynes King after he threw for over 2,800 yards and rushed for over 700 with 37 total touchdowns a season ago. RB Jamal Haynes is also back after rushing for over six yards a carry last year. GT brings back its two leading tacklers on defense but needs to replace a majority of its pass rush from 2023.

4 p.m., Fox Sports 1: Montana State (-11.5) at New Mexico

Could we see our first FCS-over-FBS win of the season in Week 0? Montana State enters the season No. 4 in the FCS preseason poll behind South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Montana. QB Tommy Mellott is back and leads a dynamic rushing attack. Mellott averaged 8.1 yards a carry across nine games in 2023 while splitting time with former Wyoming QB Sean Chambers. DE Brody Grebe is also back after he had 9.5 sacks in 2023.

New Mexico is entering its first season of the Bronco Mendenhall era. The former BYU and Virginia coach is back in college football and looking to take New Mexico to its first bowl game since the 2016 season.

That bowl game may be a year or two away as evidenced by the spread above. New Mexico has a lot to replace from last season’s 4-8 squad and the schedule isn’t very kind. After hosting Montana State, the Lobos visit Arizona and Auburn before Fresno State and New Mexico State round out September.

8 p.m., CBS Sports Network: SMU (-24.5) at Nevada

The Mustangs play their first game as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference as they head to a Nevada team that’s also starting a rebuilding project.

Don’t be surprised if SMU is a contender in its first season in the ACC. Outside of back-to-back games against Florida State and Louisville, the Mustangs’ conference schedule is very manageable. QB Preston Stone was one of the more productive passers in the country a season ago and could have a field day against the Wolf Pack. Leading rusher Jaylan Knighton is also back along with the team’s top seven receivers from 2023. Nevada is a good opening game for an offensive line returning just two starters.

Jeff Choate was hired at Nevada after back-to-back 2-10 seasons. This is a team that’s had a lot of turnover since Jay Norvell left for Colorado State after the 2021 season. After averaging over six yards per play in 2020 and 2021, Nevada has averaged just 4.5 yards a play over the past two seasons. It may take a bit for Choate to turn things around.

Midnight, Spectrum Hawaii PPV: Delaware State at Hawaii (-38.5)

Unless you live in Hawaii, you may, uh, have to do a lot of internet sleuthing to watch this game. But we won’t blame you if you’re looking to watch football instead of get a good night’s sleep.

The Hornets should be an easy win for the Rainbow Warriors. FCS-level Delaware State went 1-10 a season ago and lost by a combined score of 95-6 in its two losses against FBS opponents. Add in its travel woes this week, and it could quickly get out of hand.

Hawaii has hopes of a bowl game in former QB Timmy Chang’s third season as a head coach. QB Brayden Schaeger threw for over 3,500 yards last season and needs to cut down on the interceptions in 2024. The wide receiver position is very, very deep and the offense should be one of the better units in the Mountain West if Hawaii can get the running game going. The Warriors rushed for just 76 yards a game last year.

Delaware State was a late add to the schedule to replace a canceled game against Oregon, so Hawaii will need to win seven games in 2024 to make a bowl with FCS opponent Northern Iowa also on the schedule. If you don’t get a chance to watch Hawaii late Saturday night, you’ll get a good opportunity to see the Warriors in Week 1 on CBS against UCLA.