What was revealed and missed in the "Sign Stealer" documentary | College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde dig into the Netflix documentary, "Sign Stealer." They react to the craziest information that was featured about the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and revel in the crazy personality of Connor Stalions.

(1:35) The background behind the documentary

(23:43) What was the environment like at Michigan?

(40:23) How was Ohio State and other schools involved?

