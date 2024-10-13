Week 7 Overreaction: Dan Lanning is a superstar & Texas embarrassed Oklahoma | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Week 7 slate certainly lived up to the hype. On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Oregon's strong home win over Ohio State and discuss how Dan Lanning has progressed Oregon to a position of national prominence.

Also on today's episode, they reflect on Oklahoma's lack of performance against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Additionally, they commend Penn State tight end Tyler Warren for taking over against USC, discuss Tennessee struggling against Florida, address Alabama playing another sloppy game, and evaluate Ole Miss falling out of playoff contention.

(2:14) Oregon vs Ohio State

(30:57) Penn State vs USC

(37:09) Texas vs Oklahoma

(39:50) Ole Miss, Alabama, and Tennessee's close games

(47:50) Small Sample Heisman

(53:30) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts