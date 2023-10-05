Week 5 Fantasy Football: QB Rankings

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the best fantasy QBs of the young season, but he's now followed up two monster outings with two subpar ones, respectively. And both those subpar outings have come against strong defenses; the monster outings, against weak ones.

Are we seeing a pattern?

Regardless of whether this is a pattern to be worried about or not, at least fantasy managers have another soft landing for Tua and the Dolphins to look forward to in Week 5, a matchup against a hapless Giants team.

Check out where Tagovailoa lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 5:

