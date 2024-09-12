Week 2 preview: 5 most interesting matchups | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald as the duo deep dive on their favorite matchups heading into the Week 2 NFL slate.

Nate and Charles discuss the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots matchup where Ryan Grubb will have his first welcome to the NFL moment, Deshaun Watson trying to survive against a highly underrated Jags defense, whether or not a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team can hold up against a more talented Detroit Lions unit, Caleb Williams and the Chicago passing game trying to come alive against the Houston Texans and the one-legged Kirk Cousins offense in Atlanta facing off against an actual contender. The duo finish off with some final thoughts on how the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings might both be able to get their run games going on Sunday.

(3:00) Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots

(13:35) Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(28:15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

(43:30) Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans

(56:55) Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles

