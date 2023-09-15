Week 2 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend:

1:10 - Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Binge, stream, skip

3:40 - Binge games

3:59 - BAL VS. CIN

10:36 - SEA VS. DET

16:34 - KC VS. JAX

22:24 - SF VS. LAR

29:57 - LV VS. BUF

33:30 - Stream games

33:39 - GB VS. ATL

37:50 - LAC VS. TEN

40:15 - NYJ VS. DAL

43:00 - MIA VS. NE

46:15 - NO VS. CAR

49:15 - CLE VS. PIT

53:35 - Skip games

1:00:50 - Smart Flex picks for Week 2

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!