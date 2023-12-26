Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Full PPR

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks towards the sideline against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The greatest full-PPR performance by a wide receiver this season came in Week 16, courtesy of veteran star, Amari Cooper.

Cooper set the Browns' single-game franchise record for receiving yards against the Texans, putting together a startling 15-11-265-2 statline in the 36-22 Cleveland victory.

If you'd ask anyone if they knew Joe Flacco would be the key to helping Cooper deliver the best WR game of the fantasy season, well, you'd probably get laughed at. But here we are — that's fantasy!

