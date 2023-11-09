Week 10 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"I am inevitable." Yeah, Thanos made that line famous, but I often feel like Taysom Hill says that to himself from time to time. Whether it's through the air as a passer and a receiver or on the ground as a rusher, Taysom Hill just keeps producing — whether fantasy managers like it or not.

And whether fantasy managers like it or not, Taysom Hill is now the ninth-highest-scoring tight end in fantasy through nine weeks.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out how Hill and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 10 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy TE leaderboard?