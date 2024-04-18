Washington Mystic announce June game vs. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever moved to Capital One Arena

As the Washington Mystics continue working on holding more of their 2024 home dates at a bigger venue, the team confirmed on Thursday that their June 7 game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take place at the the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The rise in interest in women sports, especially basketball, has seen WNBA teams adjust to the spike in ticket sales. The Mystics set a record in 2023 with nine home sellouts and, according to the team, are on pace to top that this coming season.

"Demand this season has really been unprecedented," said chief business office Alycen McAuley via WTOP. "The interest, especially after Monday night's draft has really been extraordinary."

"I think we're seeing double digit interest increases (in tickets) for us right now," she said. "It varies across the games but just in the last 48 hours, interest for full seasons is probably at a record high for us."

That's now two WNBA teams that have moved their home games against Clark to a bigger venue. Earlier this week, the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces announced their July 2 game against the Fever will move from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to T-Mobile Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 seats.

The Mystics will have a star rookie of their own in 2024 to show off after taking UConn's Aaliyah Edwards with the sixth overall pick.

Bigger stars forcing games to bigger venues

MLS has seen this situation play out over the past year since Lionel Messi joined the league.

Most recently, Sporting Kansas City moved its match against Inter Miami from 18,000-seat Children's Mercy Park to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. The game drew 72,610 fans, which was the fourth-best attended game in league history.

Teams are hoping to capitalize on "Messi Mania" by increasing revenues through ticket sales, sponsorships and merchandise. One Messi game could see ticket sales dwarf every one of their other home games.

Clark's presence will have that affect on WNBA games this season, in Indiana and around the league. Bigger venues, more eyeballs on television, and sponsorship deals for her and other stars will be greatly beneficial for all involved.