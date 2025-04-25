Warren Moon passes the torch, allows Cam Ward to wear retired No. 1 jersey with Titans

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon, left, and quarterback Cam Ward, selected by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, pose during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

For weeks, it appeared Cam Ward was heading to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the surface, it looked like the perfect fit. The Titans brass fell in love with Ward and Miami quarterback was happy to reciprocate.

But there was one significant barrier the two sides had not discussed. What number would Ward wear in the NFL?

Ward — who wore the No. 1 at Washington State and Miami — could not bring his college number to the Titans. It was retired by the franchise in honor of Warren Moon.

As barriers go, this was a small issue. Ward would just pick a new number in the NFL and make it his own. At least, that's what everyone expected would happen. Moon had other plans.

At Ward's introductory presser with the Titans on Friday, Moon not only passed the torch to the next great Titans quarterback, he also allowed his No. 1 jersey to come out of retirement for Ward.

Passing the Torch pic.twitter.com/M9NMA0H0uH — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 25, 2025

It was a touching moment, one that speaks to Moon's lack of ego and ability to understand his NFL legacy is secure.

It's pretty rare for a jersey number to come out of retirement. Sometimes, it's because the players who donned those numbers are now deceased. Other times, the idea doesn't even get brought up. Imagine a Chicago Bulls rookie asking to wear Michael Jordan's No. 23. That probably wouldn't go over well.

It's unclear who came up with the idea in this instance, though it looks like Moon played a role. Ward seemed caught off guard by the news, and was unaware Moon was even in the building.

The gesture shows a stunning lack of ego from Moon. How many other players with retired numbers would allow an unproven rookie to carry on that legacy? That list is probably small. Do you think Jordan would allow it? There's no way. He would trash talk that rookie so much it might ruin his career.

It also speaks to Moon's security with his NFL legacy. Whether Ward is the next superstar quarterback who takes the NFL by storm or one of the biggest busts in the history of the league, that has no effect on Moon. If Ward flops, no one is going to criticize Moon for giving up the No. 1. And no one is going to argue that decision somehow takes away from what Moon was able to accomplish on the field.

Moon's numbers stand on their own. After excelling in the CFL, Moon eventually proved to NFL teams he deserved to be a starting quarterback in the league. He spent 17 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which came with the Houston Oilers. In that time, Moon emerged as one of the best players in Oilers history, making six Pro Bowls, winning an Offensive Player of the Year award and notching three top-6 MVP finishes.

Moon left the Oilers after the 1993 season and put up strong numbers with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He retired with 49,325 passing yards and 233 passing touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. The Titans retired Moon's No. 1 that same year.

With his number secured, Ward will now look to cultivate his own NFL legacy. While Ward has a long, long way to go before he's mentioned among the greats who came before him, having Moon's support undoubtedly carries weight as Ward starts his professional career.