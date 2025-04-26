Walt Jocketty, World Series-winning general manager with the Cardinals and Reds, dies at age 74

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 22: Walt Jocketty of the Cincinnati Reds speaks during 2016 Cactus League Media Availability on Monday, February 22, 2016 at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

Walt Jocketty, a decorated general manager with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, has died at age 74, both teams confirmed Saturday. In a multi-decade career as an MLB executive, Jocketty lead both teams to postseason runs, including a World Series win with the Cardinals in 2006.

Jocketty found his greatest success in St. Louis, leading the Cardinals from 1994-2007 as general manager. The GM helped the Cardinals to seven playoff appearances and two National League pennants in addition to the World Series victory.

The Cardinals took the time to pay tribute to Jocketty after his death. "We extend our condolences to his family and the many friends he made in the game of baseball," the team wrote in a post on social media.

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Walt Jocketty.



Our general manager from 1994-2007, Walt helped lead the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series title, two National League pennants, and seven postseason appearances.



We extend our condolences to his family… pic.twitter.com/EUCCX3FxPt — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 26, 2025

After being fired by the Cardinals in 2007, Jocketty joined the Reds, first as a special advisor before becoming general manager in 2008. After eight seasons and three postseason appearances, Jocketty was promoted to president of baseball operations.

The Reds are saddened by the passing of longtime Reds executive Walt Jocketty. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DIa0aBqfm1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2025

Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Jocketty started his career with the Oakland Athletics, spending 14 years with the team. He also had a brief stint in the front office of the Colorado Rookies.