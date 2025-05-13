Vince Carter joins NBC as studio analyst for the 2025-26 NBA season after network landed 11-year rights deal

Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst when the NBA debuts on Peacock in October for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday, the network announced that the eight-time All-Star will be in the studio at least once a week during the playoffs and will often work alongside Carmelo Anthony.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” said Carter. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

Another dynamic name in the NBA on NBC and Peacock studio.



Welcome to the team, Vince Carter! pic.twitter.com/EXnGWH8hFl — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 13, 2025

NBCUniversal regained rights to the NBA under a new 11-year contract beginning next season in July 2025. Since the announcement, NBC has hired a star-studded lineup for its NBA coverage.

Apart from Carter and Anthony, Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller were hired as game analysts. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will be play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan's involvement as a special contributor was also announced on Monday.

Vinsanity played 22 seasons in the NBA, with much of his career spent with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. Later in his career, Carter had short stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks before retiring in 2020. The Raptors and Nets have since retired his No. 15 jersey.

Besides his All-Star appearances, Carter had two All-NBA selections, was the NBA Rookie of the Year and memorably shined in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest. His athleticism also transcended the all-star festivities as he is widely renowned as the best dunker in NBA history. He also sits tenth in the all-time made 3-pointers list with 2,290.

“Vince is one of the most explosive players in NBA history,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “His dynamic play on the court has translated seamlessly into his broadcasting career, where he will next be in the studio alongside Carmelo Anthony – a fellow Hall of Famer, perennial All-Star, and Olympic champion who’s also played with or against the stars of yesterday and today.”

Carter brings previous experience as an NBA and college basketball analyst for ESPN and Turner Sports into his new role at NBC.