Vikings WR Justin Jefferson transported to hospital after being ruled out with a chest injury

Justin Jefferson made his return to the football field, only to suffer another devastating injury that forced him out of the game.

The Minnesota Vikings waited patiently for two months for its star receiver to re-enter the lineup from a hamstring injury. He did against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and was lost once again in less than half of the game.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs found Jefferson over the middle for 15 yards on third down. As Jefferson came down with the grab, Raiders safety Marcus Epps came across the middle with a massive hit that left Jefferson on the turf.

The third-year receiver eventually made his way to the blue tent and then walked back to the locker room. Minnesota downgraded him to out with a chest injury and eventually announced that Jefferson was being transported to the hospital.

