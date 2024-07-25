Vikings WR Jordan Addison was in a 'dark place' after DUI arrest earlier this month

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is trying to move past his drunk driving arrest earlier this month.

Addison, who addressed the incident for the first time at training camp on Wednesday, said the arrest left him in a “dark place.”

"I was surprised by the support that I received," Addison said, via ESPN. "I didn't think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So, through everything that's going on, I'm going to put it behind me and I'm still going to perform at a high level, come out here, give the fans, what they pay for."

Addison was reportedly found "asleep behind the wheel" of a white Rolls-Royce that was stopped blocking a freeway lane near Los Angeles International Airport in Southern California earlier this month. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of drunk driving , and then released a few hours later.

It marked the second driving-related incident Addison has had with the Vikings in his career. He was cited for reckless driving last summer before training camp for driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone in the Minneapolis area. He wasn't arrested, and he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge.

Addison may face punishment from the league or the Vikings, though nothing has been announced yet. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he will wait for the league to make a decision on that front before he does.

"Of course, we're disappointed in Jordan," O'Connell said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "We care about these players. We really do. We want to make sure we're doing our part on the development on the field and the other aspect of that is off the field and life skills and decision-making and learning how important it is within our culture that we're very proud of that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability."

Addison recorded 911 receiving yards last year during his rookie campaign, which was the third-highest output on the team behind Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Addison had 10 touchdowns, too, and helped the Vikings to a 7-10 record. They missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

"I'm just going to keep learning," he said. "I'm saying that's all I can do, is just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward. That's what it is."

The Vikings will open the season on the road against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.