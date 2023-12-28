Vikings to start rookie QB Jaren Hall again after considering Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 26: Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are giving rookie quarterback Jaren Hall another try in the latest iteration of their quarterback shuffle.

After taking a few days to consider his options in Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs, head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Hall will start for the Vikings' matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 31.

This comes after Hall made the first start of his career against the Atlanta Falcons last month, a debut that saw him suffer a concussion on a scramble. The 25-year-old recorded 57 yards on 5 for 6 passing before the injury.

Mullens is now being benched after starting the past two games for Minnesota. He threw four interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve. Mullens, 28, also recorded two interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We're trying to work through what still gives us the best chance to be explosive, but we've got to still possess the ball," O'Connell said Tuesday, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

