Jaren Hall is out.

After digging a 23-3 halftime hole to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings benched the rookie quarterback in favor of veteran Nick Mullens.

The decision arrives days after head coach Kevin O'Connell benched Mullens in favor of Hall for Sunday's game. With Minnesota's playoff hopes at stake, O'Connell made another switch with the hope that Mullens could spark a comeback.