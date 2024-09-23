Vikings are dangerous, chaos in Dallas: Week 3 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap every game from the Sunday slate of Week 3 and give instant reactions and takeaways. The duo start with a few of the more important outcomes of the weekend, including Kansas City doing the thing where they win yet again, Brian Flores putting C.J. Stroud in a blender, absolute chaos in Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams pulling a win out of a hat through pure magic and head coaching skill.

Next, Fitz and Frank dive into the rest of the Sunday slate and discuss how the Cleveland offense falters again, Will Levis can't stop throwing the ball to the other team, we still don't know who the Philadelphia Eagles are, Antonio Pierce calls out his own players, some young quarterbacks are on the struggle bus and much more. The duo finish things off with their predictions for the Monday night matchups between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.

(4:00) Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons

(9:35) Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings

(15:15) Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys

(20:15) San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

(25:35) New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns

(30:05) Green Bay Packers @ Tennessee Titans

(34:20) Chicago Bears @ Indianapolis Colts

(38:25) Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

(42:25) Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(45:15) Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(46:30) Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders

(53:35) Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks

(57:10) Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

(59:15) Monday night preview

