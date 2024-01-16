Victor Vector Week 12: Victor Wembanyama hitting new level of consistency

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

We are beginning to see a frightening level of consistency from Wembanyama, even as the Spurs continue to restrict his playing time as a precautionary measure against the right ankle sprain he suffered last month.

Since his five-day rest around Christmas, Wembanyama is averaging 22.8 points (on 53/33/88 shooting splits), 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.4 combined blocks and steals in just 24 minutes per game over his last nine appearances. That is a 34-14-5 and almost six blocks per 36 minutes on 63.3% true shooting.

Insanity for anyone, let alone a rookie who just turned 20 years old.

The Spurs even won three of those nine games and played two more to the wire. There is momentum in San Antonio. Let us take a break from discussing how this shift coincides with Gregg Popovich's decision to start an actual point guard, something we all clamored for months in the making. Point is: Wembanyama is who we thought he was, right now — per these statistical rankings, at least — the fourth-best prospect of the past 50 years, trailing only the more college-seasoned Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson and Larry Bird.

San Antonio's standing in the lottery means more than any pursuit of victory as we approach the season's midway point, but the Rookie of the Year race between Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is still a competition worth watching. Holmgren continues to meaningfully contribute to the Thunder's pursuit of a top playoff seed. (They trail the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves by one game.)

When last we checked Holmgren's status in these rankings, he was third behind O'Neal and Robinson at the start of December, roughly 3.4% better than Wembanyama, according to this scale. Holmgren's 17.7 points (on 56/39/80 shooting splits), 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game this season translate to 1,472 Victor Vector points two games shy of the season's halfway mark — still third behind O'Neal and Robinson but only about 1.5% better than Wembanyama and his minutes restriction.

Holmgren still holds the best odds (-200) to win Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM, but those positive odds for Wembanyama (+140) are looking awfully tempting, given those per-36-minute averages.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th) • Week 2 (6th) • Week 3 (6th) • Week 4 (5th) • Week 5 (3rd) • Week 6 (4th) • Week 7 (4th) • Week 8 (4th) • Week 9 (5th) • Week 10 (6th) • Week 12 ...

20. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 39 games (13-26): 480-135-111-50-28, 69 TO (166-364 FG, 3-16 3P, 145-185 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 777.95

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 39 games (9-30): 753-162-82-32-42, 112 TO (266-657 FG, 44-147 3P, 177-204 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 907.85

18. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 39 games (16-23): 613-95-269-71*-7*, 143* TO (221-528 FG, 4-27* 3P, 167-239 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 918.15

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 39 games (23-16): 497-312-58-12-81, 75 TO (183-351 FG, 0-0 3P, 131-171 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 989.3

16. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 39 games (14-25): 707-318-79-38-76, 126 TO (275-565 FG, 0-2 3P, 157-219 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,092

15. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 39 games (8-31): 775-153-232-77-14, 165 TO (259-654 FG, 75-223 3P, 182-263 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,198.45

14. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 39 games (12-27): 787-227-244-60-25, 151 TO (300-721 FG, 34-128 3P, 153-199 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,256.3

13. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 39 games (18-21): 736-254-188-40-10, 126 TO (241-559 FG, 90-242 3P, 164-220 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,281.45

12. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 39 games (27-12): 686-455-87-26-95, 129 TO (293-515 FG, 0-4 3P, 100-188 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,324.75

11. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 39 games (21-18): 799-450-51-40-99, 123 TO (324-598 FG, 0-0 3P, 151-259 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,359.15

10. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 39 games (26-13): 702-240-287-82-13, 132 TO (253-479 FG, 2-12 3P, 194-237 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,365.7

9. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 39 games (19-20): 624-217-279-86-2, 82 TO (211-479 FG, 26-86 3P, 176-215 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,383.7

8. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 39 games (14-25): 854-497-131-28-25, 105 TO (327-635 FG, 4-8 3P, 196-326 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,388.25

7. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 39 games (15-24): 734-518-92-28-102, 145 TO (270-541 FG, 0-0 3P, 194-297 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,425.8

6. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 39 games (19-20): 1,027-228-198-90-40, 136 TO (386-756 FG, 2-16 3P, 253-301 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,448.55

5. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 39 games (14-25): 824-465-86-29-103, 130 TO (341-642 FG, 1-3 3P, 141-220 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,448.6

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (28 games): 19.6 PTS (46/29/81), 10.3 REB, 3 AST (3.1 TO), 1.1 STL, 3.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.3 PER, 55.1 TS%, .057 WS/48, 2.4 BPM

Through 39 games (7-32): 667-350-101-39-108, 106 TO (247-538 FG, 49-168 3P, 124-154 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,449.9

3. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 39 games (30-9): 766-412-172-75-28, 135 TO (307-644 FG, 18-47 3P, 134-162 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,467.7

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 39 games (27-12): 908-451-79-60-113, 125 TO (308-575 FG, 0-0 3P, 292-404 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,595.75

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 39 games (20-19): 925-557-65-28-155, 154 TO (353-617 FG, 0-2 3P, 219-371 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 12): 1,685.1