USC scores TD two plays after Michigan's Kenneth Grant fumbles after picking up a Trojan fumble

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

USC somehow turned a Miller Moss fumble that was recovered by Michigan into a first down and a subsequent touchdown.

The Trojans had third and goal late in the third quarter when Moss was hit as he tried to throw the ball. The ball was jarred loose just before Moss’ arm started going forward and Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant grabbed the loose ball.

As Grant started rumbling down the field, USC running back Woody Marks went to cut him off. And instead of tackling Grant, Marks went for the ball.

And it worked. Marks ripped the ball out of Grant’s hands and got the ball back for the Trojans.

Two plays later, USC cut Michigan’s lead to 20-17 on a 16-yard TD pass from Moss to Jay Fair.

The ruling of a fumble turned out to cost Michigan at least four points. Since Moss was hit on third down, the Trojans would have been facing a fourth down and likely field goal attempt if the pass was ruled incomplete. The play was reviewed, but officials ruled that Moss’ arm hadn’t started to move forward when he lost control.

The TD was USC's second of the third quarter after the Trojans trailed 14-3 at halftime. Michigan's only points of the third quarter came on a pick-6 by cornerback Will Johnson.

