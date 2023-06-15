U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele make history in Los Angeles

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In the first 142 U.S. Opens, no player had shot better than 63. In Round 1 of the 143rd edition, two players have shot 62.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele tore through Los Angeles Country Club Thursday, turning the mysterious course's first hosting of the U.S. Open into a track meet.

For Fowler, his round serves as a bit of redemption. Once ranked the No. 4 player in the world, Fowler has spent the last few years as a backmarker. He hasn't won tournament in four years, his world ranking plummeted all the way down to 173, and he was so out of contention he'd only qualified for four majors since 2021. He hadn't made into the U.S. Open field since 2020.

It's been a long road back for Fowler, and while there are still 54 holes to go, it has to be a boost in confidence that, yes, he can still compete against the best players in the world.

On the flip side of that coin is Schauffele, who has spent the last few years ranked no lower than 15th. He won three times last year. The only thing that hasn't happened for him is winning that first major. He's been in and out of contention, with 10 top 10s in 24 tries, including a pair of seconds and a third. Just hasn't been able to finish.

Thursday, both got off to a head start over the rest of the field, which sits five strokes back.