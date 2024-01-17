UFC 300 card to feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway in BMF bout

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Allen KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 15: Max Holloway is introduced in his corner prior to facing Arnold Allen of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC announced two additions to the UFC 300 card on Tuesday that will now feature a BMF title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green will also square off on the card in a lightweight bout.

Gaethje and Holloway will fight at lightweight in a five-round bout that will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between No. 2 contender Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.

UFC 300 will take place on April 13 in Las Vegas.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.