Typhoon Yagi devastates parts of Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar as photos show communities underwater

TOPSHOT-MYANMAR-VIETNAM-THAILAND-LAOS-TYPHOON-FLOOD-WEATHER TOPSHOT - Residents are helped through flood waters by military personnel in Pyinmana in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region on September 13, 2024, following heavy rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. Typhoon Yagi brought a colossal deluge of rain that has inundated a swathe of northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, triggering deadly landslides and widespread river flooding. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images) (SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Typhoon Yagi swept across southeast Asia this week, with heavy rain triggering landslides and flash floods that have left hundreds of people dead.

In Vietnam, the death toll climbed to more than 230 Friday, with nearly 800 others injured and with over 100 people missing, according to Vietnam’s emergency management agency.

Many of the missing were reported in the province of Lao Cai, where a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu .

In the capital of Hanoi, floodwaters from the swollen Red River "were beginning to recede," the Associated Press reported . "But many neighborhoods remained inundated and farther north experts were predicting it could still be days before any relief is in sight."

Yagi made landfall in Vietnam Saturday, triggering flooding and landslides in northern Thailand, Laos and northeastern Myanmar.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the storm show residents wading through chest-deep floodwaters, with rescue workers using buckets to tow children and others bringing their pets and livestock to safety.

Others showed rescue workers using jet skis to search for victims.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>