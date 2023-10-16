Trump news legal brief: Judge issues limited gag order in Jan. 6 case

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team was present at the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., Monday morning for a hearing over whether Trump would be faced with a gag order in the federal case relating to the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has made disparaging remarks about numerous individuals, including prosecutors and witnesses. Meanwhile, a hearing on Trump’s lawsuit against a former British spy took place across the Atlantic.

Jan. 6 election interference

The consideration of the gag order

Key players: Judge Tanya Chutkan , Trump lawyer John Lauro

Chutkan said she would issue a "narrowly tailored" order that wouldn't prevent him from broad criticisms of the city of Washington or the government. Trump will be able to attack President Biden and repeat his claim that the case is politically motivated.

Trump, however, will not be able to make statements about special counsel Jack Smith or witnesses, saying his campaign does not give him the privilege of conducting a smear campaign.

Included among the targets of Trump's invective have been the prosecutors (who he called "a team of thugs"), his former attorney general Bill Barr (referred to as a "gutless pig") and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley ( suggested he might deserve to be executed ).

Trump attorney John Lauro made the case Monday that supporters of the former president threatening or committing violence wasn’t enough to curtail his client’s free speech rights, saying, “Are we going to tell Americans that they can’t speak because some crazed person might do something inappropriate? That would end the First Amendment as we know it.” Lauro also called it “an order of censorship.”

Lauro also returned to an argument he has made often, suggesting the trial could be delayed until after the election. Chutkan has floated the possibility of moving up the start date of the trial —currently set to begin on March 4 — in order to avoid a tainted jury pool.

Trump chose to campaign in Iowa instead of attending the hearing.

Why it matters: If Trump violates the gag order, Chutkan said she would consider "sanctions," which could range from issuing warnings to the possibility of jailing him. With Trump set to be making numerous campaign appearances in the coming months and his frequent posting to social media, a gag order violation seems possible if not likely.

Steele dossier civil suit

Trump seeks relief against former British spy

Key player: Intelligence consultant Christopher Steele

Trump is suing Steele and his firm Orbis Business Intelligence in British court under data protection laws.

Steele’s dossier was assembled during the 2016 campaign and then leaked to BuzzFeed in early 2017 when it was subsequently published. It contained numerous allegations, including many tying Trump to the Russian government.

"A judgment of the English court on this issue will be an immense relief to me as it will completely confirm the true position to the public at large," read a witness statement prepared by Trump during a hearing Monday, adding, "Until there is such a judgment, I continue to suffer damage and distress as a result of people wrongfully believing that the data in the dossier is accurate,"

“It’s uncontroversial for me to say that President Trump is a controversial figure,” said Trump lawyer Hugh Tomlinson. “His interactions with the U.S. legal system have been many and varied, but we say none of this is relevant.”

A similar case by Trump against Steele was dismissed in the United States last year.

Read more:

Politico: Some free legal advice for Donald Trump, from the jury experts

AP: Few Republicans have confidence in elections. It's a long road for one group trying to change that