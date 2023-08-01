Trump indicted in federal Jan. 6 investigation: Live updates

Conservative Leaders Address Faith & Freedom Coalition Majority Conference WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a range of topics to an audience of conservative evangelical Christians. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate already facing multiple criminal cases against him, has been indicted for a third time.

The Justice Department notified the former president on Thursday that a grand jury had voted to indict him over his efforts to hold onto power following his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Last month, Trump said that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he was a target of the ongoing investigation of Jan. 6 and sources with knowledge of the case said he faced three potential criminal charges: conspiracy to commit an offense against or defraud the United States; deprivation of rights; and witness tampering.

Trump received a similar letter from Smith shortly before his indictment stemming from a separate DOJ probe into his handling of classified material after leaving office.

On Thursday, the former president’s lawyers met with prosecutors in Washington, D.C. while a grand jury was hearing evidence in the case.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and analysis of the latest criminal indictment against the former president in the blog below.