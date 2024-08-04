Tropical Storm Debby strengthens, expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane: The latest

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Debby as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

Tropical Storm Debby is rapidly strengthening as it approaches the Big Bend region of Florida. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns of a "major flood threat" to the southeastern part of the U.S., including parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Debby had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was located about 125 miles west-southwest of Tampa, according to the NHC. Debby is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane tonight.

🌊 Tracking Debby's path

Debby is slowly moving through the Gulf of Mexico and will likely make landfall Monday morning on the coast of Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River.

The NHC warns of a "life-threatening" storm surge as Debby is expected to produce rainfall totals of six to 12 inches, with maximum amounts of 18 inches, across portions of northern Florida. A storm surge warning was issued from the middle of Longboat Key to Aripeka, Florida, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge is rising water moving inland from the shoreline.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida, with 6 to 10 feet of inundation above ground level expected somewhere between Ochlockonee River and Suwannee River on Monday. Residents in the Storm Surge Warning area should follow any… pic.twitter.com/8hSc1SpdEp — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 4, 2024

Tropical storm and storm surge watches are issued for coastal parts of Georgia and South Carolina. Forecasters predict Debby will weaken on Monday and Tuesday as the storm moves inland, but impacts will likely be felt throughout the week along the southeast coast from Georgia to North Carolina.

Impacts from storm surge and strong winds are possible along the southeast coast from Georgia to North Carolina through the middle of the week, and storm surge watches and tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of these areas. Additional watches and warnings will… — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 4, 2024

🚨 Florida, Georgia declare states of emergency

Gov. Ron DeSantis called in 3,000 National Guard troops to assist as 61 of 67 counties are under a state of emergency. Evacuations have been ordered in parts of the Gulf Coast counties of Pasco, Hernando and Citrus.

"This is a storm that is potentially dangerous…serious intensification is possible," DeSantis said. "It's going to drop a lot of water on the state and that is going to have impacts."

Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned of "a catastrophic rain situation" once Debby makes landfall and winds subside.

"You should now be making your final preparations," he said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency through Thursday and urged "all Georgians to take precautions to keep their families and property safe."

➡️ Why Debby's slow speed matters

The slower Debby moves, the more time the storm has to intensify. This is also fueled by near-record warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Conditions are favorable for strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico with warm sea surface temperatures and light shear. Intensification is likely to be slow during the first 12–24 hours, then proceed at a faster rate after the cyclone develops an organized inner core," the National Hurricane Center said.

✈️ Flight cancellations underway

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled as of 12 p.m. ET Sunday, according to FlightAware. More than 20,000 flights have been delayed. American Airlines has the highest number of cancellations among carriers. LaGuardia airport in New York City and Miami International are two of the most impacted airports.

Airlines are required to promptly issue passengers cash refunds if their flight is canceled or significantly changed (more than three hours domestically and six hours internationally).