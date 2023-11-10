Trail Blazers C Robert Williams III to undergo season-ending knee surgery, per report

NBA: OCT 25 Trail Blazers at Clippers LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) looks to make a pass during a NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III needs to undergo surgery on his right knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Williams injured his kneecap during a 112-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 5. The 26-year-old and his doctors were initially working determine whether he could repair the bone and ligament damage caused by the injury with a cleanup procedure, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Last season, Williams required arthroscopic surgery on his left knee while he played for the Boston Celtics.

This story will be updated.