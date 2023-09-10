Tom Brady to be inducted early into Patriots Hall of Fame next summer

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, center, gestures from the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP)

Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame status in New England was never in doubt.

But now, the organization’s best quarterback won’t have to wait as long to get there.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, standing alongside Brady for the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, announced that he is waiving the usual four-year waiting period for Brady to enter the team’s Hall of Fame.

He will be officially inducted next summer on a date that lines up with No. 12’s six Super Bowl wins.

"One thing I'm sure of, and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life," Brady told the crowd, who then erupted into chants of his name, via ESPN's Mike Reiss .

Brady spent nearly his entire career with the Patriots, who first selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He won six Super Bowls with the franchise. His first came in the 2001 campaign in what was just his second season in the league, and his last came during the 2018 season. Brady eventually finished out his career with a three season run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he picked up his seventh and final Super Bowl before retiring.

In total, Brady threw for 9,998 yards and 541 touchdowns with the Patriots, and racked up a 219-64 record with the organization.

Brady returned to New England on Sunday for the Patriots’ opener against the Eagles. He rang the bell at the stadium before the game, and was then honored at halftime.

Brady, who signed a massive deal with Fox before he retired, is expected to join the network in the broadcast booth in 2024.

Brady will first be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028, as that organization has a five-year waiting period. While the Hall of Fame isn't likely to adjust its waiting period like Kraft did, Brady is sure to be inducted the moment he's eligible.