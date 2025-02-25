Titans coach Brian Callahan says Travis Hunter could play offense and defense in NFL

You would think that a team with the first overall pick of the draft would be interested in a player who is considered by many to be the best cornerback and best receiver in this year's NFL Draft.

Especially if that player can play both positions in the NFL.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy with Colorado last season as he starred at receiver and cornerback. It has been debated for months if he'd be better suited at cornerback or receiver at the next level.

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, whose team picks first overall, said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that it's "very realistic" Hunter can play both ways in the NFL, as he did in college.

Callahan adding that he thinks Hunter would start at cornerback is interesting. It would be very, very difficult to be a full-time player on both sides of the ball. Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, came the closest in the modern NFL, logging 36 catches for the 1996 Dallas Cowboys while being the top cornerback in the NFL.

"I think he could," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com. "You've seen it."

The Titans' belief that Hunter could do both, to some extent, might not tip their hand when it comes to the first pick. They need a quarterback, and Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be taken with the first pick. If the Titans don't go with a QB, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is a fantastic prospect at a valuable position.

But the Hunter question is fascinating. He's very likely to be a top five pick. Whatever position he plays might be determined by which team drafts him, and how they view him as a player.

And maybe, he'll end up playing both in the NFL.