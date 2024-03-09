Timberwolves lose after getting taken to OT off Rudy Gobert tech for making money sign at ref

Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 08: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after being called for a technical foul by referee Natalie Sago #9 during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves 113-104 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Like in every game, there were many reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 113-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. One of them was a hilarious Rudy Gobert technical foul.

The fun began with Minnesota leading 97-96 in the final minute of regulation, Anthony Edwards missed a jump shot to extend the lead. Gobert was fighting two defenders for the rebound and was judged to have fought a little too hard, receiving a foul after getting the ball with an easy dunk in front of him.

It was Gobert's sixth foul, ending his night with seven points and 17 rebounds.

That was the bad for the Timberwolves. The worse came immediately after, as one official noticed Gobert making the sign for money with his hands, the implication clearly being the refs had been bribed. That earned Gobert a technical foul on his way out, giving the Cavaliers an immediate chance to tie the game.

Rudy Gobert gets a technical foul for making the money sign at officials after fouling out. pic.twitter.com/AXdGSkowMU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 9, 2024

Darius Garland made the free throw, tying the game. Both teams failed to score in the remaining 28 seconds, sending the game to overtime where the Cavaliers got the win.

Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, who was filling in as head coach due to Chris Finch feeling ill, wasn't a fan of how Gobert ended his night:

"Down the stretch ... we got to be better. A technical foul with 27 seconds to go in the game is, quite honestly, unacceptable. That's not who Rudy is, but at the end of this one, just got to be smarter."

There were plenty of other reasons the Timberwolves lost. Anthony Edwards followed up his 44-point night by going scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime, shooting 0-for-8 from the field. As a team, Minnesota shot 8-for-30 from 3-point range, which is wild because Naz Reid shot 7-of-11 from deep. The team made only one other 3-pointer the whole game.

But shooting is hard. Anyone can simply not antagonize the officials after fouling out.