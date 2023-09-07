Thursday Night Football live tracker: Chiefs' quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs begins with upstart Lions

SPORTS-FBN-MCDOWELL-COLUMN-MI Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Miami Herald/TNS)

Congratulations, football fans, the wait is finally over! After months of free agency, trades and preseason action, the regular season has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions Thursday night. Their first take won't be easy. After years in the cellar, the Detroit Lions roared to an 9-8 finish in 2022. Expectations are even higher this season, especially after Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. If the Lions truly have playoffs hopes in 2023, they'll need to show up against the reigning champs in Week 1.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keep you up to date on all the action during Thursday night's game between the Chiefs and Lions. Below, you'll find the latest scores, injuries and notable performances as the NFL kicks off its 2023 season.