These 8 viral social media posts capture the Election Day vibes

After months of campaigning from Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, voters cast their ballots and are now anxiously awaiting poll results. While the final results are still unknown, X users shared their Election Day vibes — and the prevailing emotion seemed to be ... anxiety. From looming dread to jokes about the incessant influx of campaign text messages, here's a look at some viral posts from Nov. 5.
not saying things are tense, but all the characters from Les Miserables are gradually gathering out side my window to sing a song— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 4, 2024
me, locking in and getting ready for unprecedented levels of screen time over the next 48 hours pic.twitter.com/HO8vwkSSUs— Chris Murphy (@christress) November 5, 2024
After this very serious election let’s do one goofy one— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 4, 2024
Me texting Kamala back on Wednesday: “OMG sorry JUST saw these. Do you still need thirty dollars?”— Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) November 4, 2024
Just left the polling place and they’re…clapping? They’re saying I was the best voter and I was so easy to work with and listened to the instructions so well and I made all the correct choices and no ones ever done it as well as me before. The poll worker lady is crying— math teacher bf (@math_teacher_bf) November 5, 2024
if you’re IN line to vote, STAY IN LINE, and if you’re ON line to vote you’re from New York City baby best city in the world— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 5, 2024
Anyone else have a vague sense of excitement mostly mixed with dread? Like you’re waiting for Santa but he might burn down your house?— Alanna Burke (@aburke626) November 5, 2024