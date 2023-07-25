Texas QB Arch Manning lands multi-year trading card deal with Panini America

Arch Manning hasn’t taken a snap as a Texas Longhorn, but he’s got his own trading card.

Panini America, the world leader in officially licensed collectibles, struck an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Manning in what is believed to be the freshman’s first NIL venture.

Manning, a five-star quarterback from Louisiana and the latest football-playing member of his famous family, signed with Texas last recruiting cycle in a significant win for coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. The son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning is named after his grandfather, Archie Manning, the former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints passer.

The agreement with Panini primarily features autographed trading cards. To commemorate the announcement, Panini and Manning are holding an auction for a one-of-one trading card of the quarterback, with the proceeds from the sale going to St. David’s Foundation, one of the largest health foundations in the United States supporting a five-county area surrounding Austin, Texas.

On the card, Manning is decked in a full Texas uniform — a black jersey emblazoned with burnt orange lettering, white pants and the school's trademark white helmet. Manning's signature — Arch Manning 16 — is scrawled below the photo.

As is the case with most NIL deals, financial details of the contract were not disclosed. Manning’s NIL worth, though, is in the seven figures, in line with most five-star quarterbacks.

However, the quarterback and his family have approached the NIL market in an unusual way. They’ve been selective on partnerships and private about any other plans.

Manning’s high school career at the New Orleans-based Isidore Newman School was one of the most watched and scrutinized stretches in modern recruiting history. Three recruiting services ranked him as the top QB in the 2023 class. He started all four years during his career at Newman, posting a record of 34-9 as a starter. He threw for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions and completed 64 percent of his passes.