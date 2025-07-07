Here’s how you can help the victims of the tragic Texas floods

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Months worth of heavy rain fell in a matter of hours in Texas over the Fourth of July, causing flash floods along the Guadalupe River. At least 82 people have died including 27 campers and counselors from a girls summer camp on the banks of the river.

Here are some organizations that you can support if you would like to help those affected by the catastrophic floods:

The Ker County Flood Relief Fund- This fund supports relief and rebuilding efforts. Gifts will go directly to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance.

The Red Cross- The Red Cross has opened shelters and reunification scenters in the Kerr County area. To support the local response, include “Hill Country Chapter” in the memo or designation field of your gift. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army

World Central Kitchen- WCK has mobilized to the Texas Hill Country to activate a network of food trucks and emergency kitchens, providing meals to those in need.

The United Cajun Navy- The United Cajun Navy specializes in life-saving rescue efforts in areas severely affected by floods and other natural disasters.

Austin Pets Alive- This Austin based animal rescue is on site in the flooded areas helping with pet search and rescue, providing medical care, and transporting animals to their facilities.

GoFundMe- The crowdfunding website has provided a list of verified fundraisers on their platform that are directly connected to the Texas flooding.

Mercy Chefs- Mercy Chefs are on the ground in the affected areas providing hot meals to flood victims, first responders, and volunteers.

