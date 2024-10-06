Temple goal-line QB sneak turns into UConn 96-yard fumble return TD

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Cincinnati at Temple PHILADELPHIA , PA - OCTOBER 29: Temple Owls Riddell football helmet sits on a cart during an NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Temple Owls on October 29, 2016, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Temple defeated Cincinnati 34-13. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Down 23-20 to UConn with three seconds left in the game, Temple went for the win with a Forrest Brock QB sneak. The result was a touchdown, for the other team.

Brock appeared to have the push he needed for a game-winning score, but then it went sideways figuratively and literally when he was diverted to the right by the Huskies defense. At some point, the ball came loose and ended up in the hands of UConn defensive back Jordan Wright.

With only one man to beat, Wright took the ball and ran it all the way back for a 96-yard touchdown to end the game with an exclamation point.

Fumble recovered and returned for 96 yards to seal the deal! pic.twitter.com/c8QrFPRSeM — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) October 5, 2024

The fumble was a heartbreaker for a Temple team that came one yard short of its second win of the season. After taking a 20-16 lead with 7:22 left in the game, the Owls fell behind again on a 10-play UConn drive to make 23-20.

Temple got the ball back with 3:46 left and marched down the field, with 71 yards on nine plays. The 10th was where disaster struck.

Brock was 18-of-32 for 136 passing yards and an interception in the game, while UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano was 24-of-41 for 272 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. UConn outgained Temple 371-270, with three turnovers each, and the Huskies ended up getting the win.

The loss knocks Temple down to 1-5, while UConn remained undefeated at home and 4-2 overall.