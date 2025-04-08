Teams that will shape the draft: Are Bengals are one good draft from Super Bowl? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We continue our 'Teams that will shape the draft' series as Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab take a look at the teams that are one good draft, maybe even one great pick, away from Super Bowl contention in 2025. The two dive into three teams from the AFC and the NFC that could be catapulted into contender status if they nail their 2025 draft.

Harmon and Schwab do a deep dive on the Bengals, Chargers, Texans, Packers, Bucs and Rams in this episode and what holes they need to fill in the draft to be a Super Bowl contender. Schwab shares two more surprising teams that could have a 2024 Commanders like jump if they nail their draft picks this year.

(6:00) - Cincinnati Bengals: Can they fix their defense with this draft?

(13:30) - Los Angeles Chargers: Could we see them make a splash pick at WR or RB?

(21:40) - Houston Texans: Can they fix the O-line in the draft?

(26:55) - Green Bay Packers: Do they need more blue chip players?

(31:50) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Is this the most underrated contender in the league?

(36:30)- Los Angeles Rams: Can they keep up their tremendous drafting of late?

(45:30) - Frank's two teams that are one good draft away from contention: Jaguars and Cowboys

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts