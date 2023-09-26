Teams playing on All-Madden difficulty (and why) with Keegan Abdoo | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night.

Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points.

Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

2:30 - Biggest stories from the weekend: Taylor Swift's chicken fingers, Bears vs. Broncos ticket prices and Josh McDaniel's odd decision-making

18:50 - Week 3 takeaways: a lot of blowouts, C.J. Stroud is looking great and the Dolphins offense could be unstoppable

36:05 - Teams that are playing on All-Madden difficulty (and why)

36:35 - New York Jets: offensive line troubles and Zach Wilson

41:30 - Tennessee Titans: a porous offensive line

47:50 - Cincinnati Bengals: protection issues and Joe Burrow's calf injury

53:05 - Chicago Bears: too many misses on offseason acquisitions

57:30 - Jacksonville Jaguars: a defense lacking juice and some efficiency troubles on offense

