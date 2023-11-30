TE Zach Ertz requests release from Cardinals to sign with contender, JJ Watt reports

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is ready to move on from the Arizona Cardinals, according to his friend JJ Watt. The team later confirmed the release.

Ertz requested and was granted a release from the team in hopes to sign with a Super Bowl contender and secure a second ring.

Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, broke the news Thursday. The retired edge rusher called out ESPN's Adam Schefter in the process, joking that the job of an NFL insider is easy.

Schefter later confirmed Watt's report that Ertz and the Cardinals are mutually parting ways. The 33-year-old will be allowed to finish the season elsewhere.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day...



TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.



The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.



(This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

Ertz's career began with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He became a key member of the franchise and contributed to a Super Bowl win in 2018. He was traded to the Cardinals in October 2021.

This time last season, Ertz sustained a season-ending knee injury. He was in the first year of a three-year, $31.6 million deal with Arizona. He ended the campaign with 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions for Arizona.

Ertz underwent ACL surgery and returned this season. He finishes his career in Arizona with 130 receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in 28 games.

During Ertz's knee recovery process, Watt and golfer Jon Rahm were part of his support system.

"Those two are amazing humans," Ertz said of Watt and Rahm via ESPN. "That's what good friends are for, when someone's going through something and they want to vent or you want to take their mind off whatever's going on."

The trio has an active group chat that took center stage during the Masters in August.

Not the text Jon needed to see before heading to the first tee 🤣@ZERTZ_86: "That first green looking like a walk in the park."@JonRahmPGA: "Thank you Zach, don't ever do that again please." pic.twitter.com/0HqHwR1K54 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2023

In addition to their shared experience as athletes, the friends are all married to former athletes. Julie Ertz retired this year as a two-time World Cup winner and Kealia Watt was a National Women's Soccer League plater. Kelley Cahill Rahm was a collegiate athlete, throwing the javelin at Arizona State.

Ertz, Watt and Rahm all have young children as well. As Ertz looks for his next football destination, he'll likely continue to confide in them. It wouldn't be surprising if Watt continues to break news in the process.