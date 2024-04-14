Suns clinch No. 6 seed in NBA Western playoffs by beating Timberwolves, Lakers defeating Pelicans

Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 14: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns clinched the No. 6 seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs with a 125–106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. With the victory, the Suns avoid the play-in tournament and a matchup versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 36 points, shooting 6-for-6 from three-point range, with six rebounds and five assists. He also got in a brief skirmish with T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards in the second quarter.

Devin Booker added 23 points with seven assists. Grayson Allen contributed 20 points, going 3-for-3 on three-pointers.

The Lakers helped Phoenix secure the No. 6 seed by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 124–103. LeBron James was outstanding, notching a triple-double with 28 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds while adding five steals. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, with Austin Reaves adding 20 and D'Angelo Russell scoring 19.

With the win, the Lakers clinched the West's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 7 Pelicans again on Tuesday in New Orleans for the play-in tournament.

The Timberwolves came into Sunday's game with a chance to earn the West's No. 1 seed had they defeated the Suns and either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder lost. But with a loss and the Nuggets and Thunder both winning, Minnesota will be the No. x seed and face the Pelicans in the first round.

Rudy Gobert led the T-Wolves with 21 points and seven rebounds. Mike Conley added 17 points, while Edwards scored 13. Minnesota commited 24 turnovers, matching their highest total of the season.