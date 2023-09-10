Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants tonight on NBC

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for the return of Sunday Night Football with a game between the Dallas cowboys and the New York Giants. The Sunday Night Football opener will air on NBC starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the first Sunday Night Football game of the season: Cowboys vs. Giants, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Cowboys at Giants game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Cowboys vs. Giants game on?

Sunday night's Cowboys at Giants game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Cowboys at Giants game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Cowboys vs. Giants game?

Sunday football schedule this week

Sunday Night Football on NBC isn't the only way to catch a game this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: