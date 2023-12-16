Steelers safety Damontae Kazee ejected for brutal hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 07: Damontae Kazee #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee might argue he was going for the ball on a brutal hit Saturday, but he was arguing that to himself in the locker room.

Kazee was ejected for a huge hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the second quarter. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II led Pittman too much, putting him in a vulnerable position. Kazee met Pittman when the ball got there, and Pittman stayed down after a violent collision.

Officials gave Kazee a 15-yard penalty and ejected him.

Damontae Kazee was ejected for this hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

pic.twitter.com/W1QPDBnTyY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 16, 2023

Pittman was down for a while and his teammates came on the field and stood around him. He got up and went to the sideline under his own power, and was evaluated for a concussion.

Defensive players might argue that there was nothing else Kazee could do in that situation but let Pittman catch the ball. But it was a rough hit, and officials didn't hesitate to eject Kazee for it.