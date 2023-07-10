Spurs' Victor Wembanyama drops 27 points in NBA Summer League loss to Trail Blazers

2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs grabs a rebound against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There was no need to overreact.

Victor Wembanyama took over in his second Summer League game in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Though it wasn’t quite enough to lead the San Antonio Spurs to the win — the Portland Trail Blazers won 85-80 at the Thomas & Mack Center — the French phenom looked so much more comfortable out on the court.

Wembanyama dropped 27 points and had 12 rebounds and three blocks on the night. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, and 2-of-4 from behind the arc.

The Spurs took Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft last month, which made him the first ever No. 1 overall pick to come out of France. The 7-foot-4 center has long been touted as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. He's coming off a season where he was named the French LNB Pro A league MVP after leading the league in points, rebounds and blocks.

Wembanyama was thrust into the spotlight immediately upon arrival in Las Vegas, even getting into a bit of a controversy with pop star Brittney Spears . His debut on Friday was just the second time a Summer League session was sold out ahead of time , and NBA legends like Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were in attendance. ESPN kept showing live look-ins of Wembanyama warming up during the game ahead of his, too.

Yet Wembanyama's debut was a little disappointing . He scored just nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. He shot 2-of-13 from the field, which is about 15% . Sunday, however, was very different.

Wembanyama got off to a slow start once again, but so did everyone on the court. The Trail Blazers took a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. Wembanyama, after missing a pair of free throws, then hit a mid-range jumper to get on the board early in the quarter.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Wembanyama finally looked comfortable. He finished the half with 11 points, easily surpassing his points total from Friday, and had little issue dominating the floor. There was one sequence where he came up with a block on one end and then quickly threw down a dunk on the other.

BLOCK THE SHOT.

RUN THE FLOOR.

SLAM DUNK FINISH.



Get to ESPN2 to see Victor Wembanyama in action! pic.twitter.com/4NANLqCyMG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

He also came up with a ridiculous put-back slam through a Trail Blazers defender.

wemby what even is this lmfao pic.twitter.com/UKcOdBjUlv — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama carried that over into the second half, and even flexed a bit after putting back his own miss through Trail Blazers center Ibou Badji while drawing a foul.

Wemby is long, man. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/FrNewMd455 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama added six points in the third quarter, though the Spurs entered the final break trailing by 14.

The Spurs then mounted a huge comeback in the fourth quarter, capped by a Wembanyama 3-pointer just under the two-minute mark to cut the game back to a single point. But that was as close as they got. The Trail Blazers held on to take the five point win, which brought both teams to a 1-1 record

Dominick Barlow added 17 points for the Spurs in the loss. Blake Wesley finished with 14 points. Those two, along with Wembanyama, were the only Spurs players to score in double figures.

Michael Devoe led the Trail Blazers with 29 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the field. Jabari Walker finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Duop Rupert added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.