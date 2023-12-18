Spate of flubs doom Commanders against Rams as Jacoby Brissett-led rally falls short

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

An already ugly Washington Commanders season hit a new low on Sunday.

The Commanders looked inept on multiple occasions in pivotal moments against the Los Angeles Rams. The result was a 28-10 loss that dropped them to 4-10 and did little for head coach Ron Rivera's already perilous job security.

Jacoby Brissett replaced starting quarterback Sam Howell in the fourth quarter and threatened to spark a rally from a 28-7 deficit. But it was too little too late as the Rams held on for the win.

Mistakes were made in all three aspects of the game. But special teams flubs and a defensive breakdown encapsulated what's gone wrong in Washington all season.

Bad snap leads to Rams points, peril for punter Tress Way

With the Rams leading, 10-0 in the second quarter, the Commanders lined up to punt with 34 seconds left before halftime. They did not get a punt off.

Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman's snap barely got off the ground and hit the turf several yards short of intended target Tress Way. The Washington punter did his best to corral the bouncing ball. But as soon as he did, he was met by Rams linebacker Troy Reeder, who jumped on top of him for a turnover on downs.

The Commanders are having a tough time. pic.twitter.com/VF3ihIpVT0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

Reeder landed hard on Way's head and neck, prompting the Commanders to evaluate Way for a concussion and back injury. Way was eventually cleared to return, but not before damage from the play was done on the scoreboard. The Rams converted their short field position into a field goal with nine seconds left in the quarter to extend their to 13-0 at halftime.

Commanders leave Cooper Kupp alone on deep TD

Then another breakdown helped the Rams to a 20-0 lead. On their first possession of the third quarter, the Rams faced first and 10 from their 38-yard line. Quarterback Matthew Stafford took a shotgun snap and looked down the left sideline to find a wide open Cooper Kupp.

There wasn't a Washington defender within 15 yards of Kupp as he looked up at the ball in mid-flight. He ran under the pass and corralled it for what may be the easiest touchdown of his professional career.

Per NFL's Next Gen Stats, the touchdown was one of the easiest of the the last three seasons. The pass had a 73.6% chance of success, making it the most probable completion of more than 30 yards since 2020. Kupp's 17 yards of separation were the most on a pass of more than 50 yards since Next Gen Stats started tracking stats in 2016.

Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp (62-yd TD) 📽️



Kupp had 17.0 yards of separation from the nearest defender, the 2nd-most separation on a completion over 50 yards of air distance in the NGS era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 73.6%



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/m1OdXcqqye — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 17, 2023

The Commanders would eventually tack on a pair of touchdowns to cut into their deficit. Brissett replaced Howell with 9:05 remaining and promptly hit Terry McLaurin for a 29-yard touchdown pass to cut Washington's deficit in half.

Brissett then led another touchdown drive in the final two minutes, preluding yet another Commanders mistake. Brissett's found Curtis Samuel in the end zone to cut Washington's deficit to 28-20 with 1:46 remaining. But another bad snap from Cheeseman doomed the extra point.

The blocked kick ultimately didn't matter, as Washington's onside kick failed, allowing the Rams to run out the clock on their win. But it summed up another tough day in another season for the Commanders at the bottom of the NFC East.