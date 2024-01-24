South Carolina wallops No. 6 Kentucky as 7-2 phenom Zvonimir Ivišić falls back to earth

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) dunks over Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-62. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.) (Artie Walker Jr./AP)

Zvonimir Ivišić dazzled in his Kentucky debut on Sunday, seemingly cementing the Wildcats on the short list of national title contenders in a 105-96 win over Georgia.

On Tuesday, he fell back to earth as the sixth-ranked Wildcats laid in unexpected egg in a 79-62 loss to unranked South Carolina.

Ivišić scored just three points in limited action as Kentucky's starters struggled to score or defend South Carolina from the 3-point line. When it was over, the South Carolina home crowd stormed the court as the Gamecocks further solidified their status as an NCAA tournament team.

Ivišić fresh off stunning NCAA debut

Kentucky vaulted to the top 10 early in the season and has remained there despite the absence of multiple key players. One of those missing players was Ivišić, a 7-2 Croatian phenom whose NCAA eligibility was in question amid reports that he played for a professional team in Montenegro.

The NCAA cleared Ivišić on Saturday in time for Sunday's game against the Bulldogs. He put on a show with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 5 of 7 from the floor and 3 of 4 from 3-point distance in just 16 minutes off the bench. It was everything and more than Kentucky could ask for from a player Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek just pegged as the No. 9 pick in her latest mock draft.

Road test proves tough for Ivišić

Tuesday proved a different story. Ivišić was largely a non factor in 10 minutes off the bench, logging three points, two rebounds and two blocks as South Carolina ran away with the game. The blowout loss isn't on Ivišić, of course. South Carolina shot 48.3% from the floor and 45.8% (11 for 24) from 3-point distance in part because of a collapse by the entire Kentucky defense.

On offense, freshman Justin Edwards didn't help his tumbling draft projections with a two-point, two-rebound effort while taking just a single field goal in 23 minutes. The former lottery prospect is falling off the first round of projected draft boards. Fellow draft hopeful D.J. Wagner, meanwhile, shot 2 of 10 from the field while tally four points and three assists.

Rob Dillingham's 16 points and Antonio Reeves' 15 weren't enough to keep pace in an otherwise dismal offense effort that saw Kentucky shoot 40.3% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point distance. The Wildcats, meanwhile, had few answers on defense for a surging South Carolina squad that improved to 16-3 and 4-2 in the SEC.

Senior Ta'LonCooper led the Gamecocks effort with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists on an 8-of-11 night from the field. Meechie Johnson and 14 points and four assists while Jacobi Wright posted 14 points and two rebounds off the bench.

None of this is to say that Kentucky isn't a bonafide contender or that Ivišić isn't the high-end prospect he showed flashes of in his Sunday debut at home. He's not the first to be at less than his best while playing for the first time in front of a hostile SEC road environment.

But it does temper the excitement drummed up from Sunday's exciting win in Lexington. The Wildcats have three games to regroup before another SEC road test at Arkansas.