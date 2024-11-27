South Carolina could knock Alabama out of playoffs, rivalry week previews & Jedd Fisch joins | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings are here. Indiana falls from no. 5 to no. 10 after a loss to Ohio State and it’s a battle for the 12 seed between Alabama, South Carolina & Clemson. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give their instant reactions to the rankings and break down which seeds have the most and least ideal paths to the championship.

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch joins the program. Undefeated at home in his first year leading the Huskies, Fisch shares his plan for building a winning program at Washington. He also talks about adjusting to the Big 10 conference, the value his experience in the NFL brings to CFB and the keys to success in this weekend’s rivalry matchup vs. no. 1 Oregon.

Next up, the trio previews the biggest rivalry week matchups including Texas taking on Texas A&M and Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

(1:15) CFP rankings reactions

(4:34) Who will be last team in for playoffs?

(18:29) 1st round matchup preview

(20:10) Which seeds have best & worst paths?

(24:19) Interview with Jedd Fisch

(44:35) Rivalry week preview

(54:12) Auburn @ Alabama preview

(55:57) Texas @ Texas A&M preview

(1:05:21) Happy Thanksgiving

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts