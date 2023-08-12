Source: Jim Harbaugh's suspension deal with NCAA breaks down; he's now expected to coach full 2023 season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh thanks the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team for a gift during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 27, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An agreement between the NCAA and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh concerning penalties stemming from what the NCAA deemed to be false statements Harbaugh made to investigators has broken down, an industry source told Yahoo Sports.

Harbaugh and the NCAA had come to a tentative resolution that would see the coach serve a four-game suspension to begin the 2023 season. A number of former assistants were also sanctioned.

The deal still needed approval from the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions. Many believed that would be a formality.

However, hurdles arose and the deal is now off, sources said.

Instead, the case will move further through the NCAA disciplinary system, almost certainly into the offseason sometime in 2024. Harbaugh is now expected to coach every game of the Wolverines' season. Michigan opens at home on Sept. 2 against East Carolina.

The case is centered on alleged Level II NCAA violations by Harbaugh and his staff that include meeting with recruits during a so-called dead period, watching workouts on Zoom and having too many analysts participate in on field practice coaching. Each of those is considered a minor-to-moderate violation that would normally result in limited penalties.

During the investigation, the NCAA alleges that Harbaugh was not forthcoming with investigators and therefore slapped a Level I violation onto the case, which calls for far stiffer penalties, including suspensions.

Harbaugh and the NCAA had appeared to come to a deal to have him sit out four games — or one-third of the season.

Michigan has reached consecutive College Football Playoffs. It's ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches’ preseason poll and is considered a contender for both the Big Ten and national championships. This will be Harbaugh’s ninth season at his alma mater.

If the case is heard in 2024, it is uncertain if Harbaugh will even still be Michigan’s coach. In each of the past two offseasons he’s discussed returning to the NFL and would likely again draw professional interest.